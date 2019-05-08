David Coverdale was delighted to see Def Leppard inducted into Rock Hall

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says he was delighted to see his friends in Def Leppard inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Sheffield outfit were enshrined in March along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

And in a new interview with Scene, Coverdale, who is in the Rock Hall with Deep Purple, says: “I’ve known them since they started. They’re North Yorkshire and I’m South Yorkshire. If you don’t support your fellow Yorkshire guys, there’s a special place in hell for you.

“Joe Elliott and I are in touch with each other every fucking day. If his mother could see the dirty filthy memes he sends me, it would make her toes curl, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy. We’re dear friends.

“Last year, I was touring with Foreigner and Joe and the guys were out with Journey. We were all having great crowds. Nothing pleases me more than to see people I care about doing well.”

Whitesnake, meanwhile, will release their new studio album Flesh & Blood this coming Friday (May 10) via Frontiers Music srl on CD, CD/DVD Deluxe Edition, LP, Box Set, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The band have also just reissued their 1984 album Slide It In, with Coverdale previously posting a 10-minute unboxing video of the deluxe edition.

Whitesnake are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe this summer for further live dates.

Whitesnake: Flesh & Blood

