David Bowie to be honoured on Camden's Music Walk Of Fame

Universal Pictures, Warner Music and London’s Music Walk of Fame have announced that they will be honouring David Bowie with a stone on the Camden celebrity trail that celebrates the life and work of influential musicians.

Bowie's stone will be placed alongside the pre-existing tributes, such as Amy Winehouse, Madness and The Who, who became the first act to be added to the Walk Of Fame when it was established in the north London district in November 2019.

David Bowie's stone will be located opposite Camden Town tube station, and is set to be unveiled in a star-studded ceremony outside on September 15 in the presence of friends, collaborators and fans. Details of the event will be available soon.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame" explains Lee Bennett, Founder of The Music Walk OF Fame.

"Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”



The unveiling will coincide with the release of Moonage Daydream, the new Brett Morgen-directed docufilm about the star's life, which will debut exclusively in IMAX cinemas on the following day, September 16. The documentary will hit UK cinemas one week later, on September 23.

It was recently revealed that Asif Kapadi, the award-winning director behind acclaimed documentaries Amy, Senna and Diego Maradonna is to make a four part series about the Camden music scene for Disney+.