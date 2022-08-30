Amy/Senna director Asif Kapadi to make documentary series about Camden music scene

BAFTA/Grammy-winning director Asif Kapadi to tell the story of North London's most-fecund music scene, Camden

The award-winning director behind acclaimed documentaries Amy, Senna and Diego Maradonna is to make a four part series about the Camden, north London music scene.

Disney+ has commissioned the series, Camden, from director Asif Kapadi, media coompany Lightbox (The Princess, Tina, Searching For Sugar Man) and Day One Pictures, the production company co-founded by Amy Winehouse’s original manager Nick Shymansky, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother Jasper and Ben Friedman.

The series examine how the North London area acted as a breeding ground for some of modern music’s most iconic stars.

In a statement, Asif Kapadia said: “I’m a born and bred North Londoner and Camden has been a key part of my life; I’ve had all sorts of experiences there: good, great…and edgy. This series celebrates an ever-evolving music scene in a unique place which has always been at the forefront of counterculture and has a musical legacy to match anywhere in the world.

I am delighted to be working with Lightbox and Day One and we are hugely excited that Disney+ has given us a global platform for to tell this special story.”

Kapadia will direct Camden, with Gaby Aung as the project's producer, and Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Suzanne Lavery, Nick Shymansky, Jasper Waller-Bridge and Ben Friedman as the series' Executive Producers.

