Watch the breath-taking trailer for David Bowie docufilm, Moonage Daydream

David Bowie ponders the meaning of live in the first teaser for Brett Morgen's forthcoming docufilm Moonage Daydream

A first trailer for the upcoming David Bowie docufilm, Moonage Daydream, has been released. 

Directed by Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of HeckJane), Moonage Daydream is set to feature never-been-seen footage from Bowie‘s personal archives alongside rare performance recordings. It'll receive its debut screening tonight (May 23) at the Cannes Film Festival, and will be released for world-wide viewing in September.

The film promises to take viewers on an “immersive” journey through “sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, unseen performances”, backed by Bowie’s own music and words.

During the teaser, the late musician ponders philosophical topics such as the meaning of life, while visually stunning imagery and clips from across his 50-year career transition across the screen.

He offers snippets of wisdom such as, "All people, no matter who they are, all wish they appreciated life more" and "It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have, or what you wish you'd done."

Moonage Daydream is the first film to have been approved by the David Bowie Estate. From receiving approval, the estate allowed Morgen unprecedented access to its collection, consisting of more than five million assets, including “rare and never-before-seen drawings, recordings, films, and journals."

Reportedly, Morgen spent the last four years assembling the film, and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and colour palette.

The sound team working on the film was comprised of Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti as well as Academy Award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Watch the trailer below:

Liz Scarlett
