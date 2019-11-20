The Who become the first artist to be honoured on London’s Music Walk Of Fame

The Who have become the first artist to be recognised on London’s new Music Walk Of Fame.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were on hand to receive the accolade from Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie in the city’s Camden area.

The Walk Of Fame has been designed as a new cultural attraction in London and uses Augmented Reality technology which allows visitors to scan the founding stone where they’ll be “taken on a journey through the culture and history of music, using stones and landmarks as trigger points to learn more.”

The Who say: "We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame. Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts.

“As Londoners, it’s very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it’s quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually!”

Music Walk Of Fame founder Lee Bennett adds: “What a great day for music, fans, the world, London, and Camden. To cap it off by having one of the greatest bands of all time, I’m thrilled to bits.”

Visitors can also get an exclusive preview of The Who’s new track I Don’t Wanna Get Wise by scanning the stone using the Music Walk of Fame app.

The single will go on general release this coming Friday (November 22). It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Who, which will launch on December 6.

