David Bowie reissues set for June release

Parlophone have announced that three David Bowie albums are to be reissued next month.

The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars and Hunky Dory will be released on limited edition gold vinyl on June 16 – 45 years to the day since the original launch of Ziggy in 1972.

Parlophone report that both albums will “only be available as a strictly limited edition one-off run in ‘bricks and mortar’ stores and their online storefronts – but will not be available from online only retailers.”

In addition, Cracked Actor - Live Los Angeles ‘74 will launch on the same day on CD and via digital services.

The record was previously released on triple vinyl to mark Record Store Day 2017.

The package will be available on limited edition 2CD digipak with a 12-page booklet featuring notes from the original LA Amphitheatre show, along with a piece about the LA ‘Philly Dogs’ shows from Rolling Stone’s Richard Cromelin from October 1974.

In March, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars was selected for induction into the Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The library’s aim is to preserve recordings for posterity that are of “cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society” with Bowie’s work among a list of 25 records to be inducted this year.

