David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust preserved for posterity

David Bowie’s classic 1972 album The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars has been selected for induction into the Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The library’s aim is to preserve recordings for posterity that are of “cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society” with Bowie’s work among a list of 25 records to be inducted this year – taking the total number of titles to 475.

Other albums of note among the class of 2016 include Don McLean’s American Pie, The Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits, Talking Heads’ Remain In The Light and N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says: “This year’s exciting list gives us a full range of sound experiences. These sounds of the past enrich our understanding of the nation’s cultural history and our history in general.”

Speaking about Ziggy Stardust, the Library Of Congress says: “While the album fits squarely in the glam-rock genre of the time, it incorporates influences from soul, blues, cabaret, garage rock, proto-punk and stadium rock guitar.

“Bowie’s knowledge of theatre is also on display with his voice ranging from sneering and outrageous to sincere and mellow. Aided by Mick Ronson’s blistering guitar, at least two of the songs, Ziggy Stardust and Suffragette City, can be considered rock standards.”

Last year, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets album was entered into the library – making it the first metal title to be inducted.

Find all of this year’s entries below.

Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry 2017 entries

The 1888 London cylinder recordings of Col. George Gouraud (1888) Lift Every Voice and Sing – Manhattan Harmony Four (1923) Melba Moore and Friends (1990) Puttin’ on the Ritz – Harry Richman (1929) Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland (1939) I’ll Fly Away – The Chuck Wagon Gang (1948) Hound Dog – Big Mama Thornton (1953) Saxophone Colossus – Sonny Rollins (1956) The Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds, announced by Vin Scully (1957) Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs – Marty Robbins (1959) The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery – Wes Montgomery (1960) People – Barbra Streisand (1964) In the Midnight Hour – Wilson Pickett (1965) Amazing Grace – Judy Collins (1970) American Pie – Don McLean (1971) All Things Considered – (1971) The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie (1972) The Wiz – original cast album (1975) Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) – Eagles (1976) Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha – Gunter Schuller (1976) Wanted: Live in Concert – Richard Pryor (1978) We Are Family – Sister Sledge (1979) Remain in Light – Talking Heads (1980) Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A (1988) Rachmaninoff’s Vespers (All-Night Vigil) - Robert Shaw Festival Singers (1990) Signatures - Renée Fleming (1997)

