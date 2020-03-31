Dave Mustaine on cancer battle: I had faith I was going to be healed

Dave Mustaine is the cover star of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

In an exclusive interview, the Megadeth vocalist and guitarist talks about his throat cancer diagnosis back in June 2019 and his subsequent recovery.

Mustaine says: "They hit the cancer really hard, nine doses of chemo and 51 radiation treatments, which just beats the hell out of you. My mouth is still messed up but overall, I feel really good.”

Earlier this year, Mustaine reported he was cancer free, and in the interview, he describes the moment he was told the news.

He says: “I was here in Nashville at my doctor’s office. He had to reach down the back of my throat, which was really unpleasant, but it was important for him to feel and make sure.

“He said my progress was amazing, that both sides felt the same. I’ve got a metal plate in my neck that I figured might cause problems, but the doc told me, ‘Dave, you are in perfect health, 100%. You’re free to go.'”

Mustaine adds: “It sounds bizarre, but I kind of knew. I took good care of myself. I’d done everything my doctors told me to do. I had tons of support from family and friends. And I had lots of prayer.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I expected it. I had faith that I was going to be healed.”

The full eight-page interview can be found in issue 334 of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now and also features artists including Nightwish, Testament, In This Moment’s Maria Brink, Delain, Venom Prison and more.

You can also get your hands on a digital magazine subscription covering five issues of Metal Hammer, Classic Rock or Prog for the new low price of £5, €5 or $5.