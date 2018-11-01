Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum bring in Steve Hackett and Jon Davison for new single

Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum have released a lyric video for their new single exclusively with Prog.

The song is titled Crash Landing and features a guest appearance from guitarist Steve Hackett and Yes frontman Jon Davison, who shares vocal duties with Kerzner.

It’ll appear on the band’s debut album Acceleration Theory, which is scheduled for release later this month.

Kerzner, Hackett and Davison are joined on the track by bassist Matt Dorsey, drummer Marco Minnemann, guitarists Fernando Perdomo and Randy McStine, along with Kaitlin Wolfberg and Ruti Cello on strings.

Kerzner says: “This song sets up the story of our sci-fi concept album called Acceleration Theory.

"It explains how one of the main characters AlienA, played by vocalist Leticia Wolf, goes to Earth to try to help us but ends up captured in some kind of Area 51 type place – until she escapes and then meets and falls in love with an Earth man named Kai, played by vocalist Gabriel Agudo.”

As for Hackett’s contribution, Kerzner adds: “Steve and I really enjoy working together. This time we’re doing something more upbeat and trying out new things.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his work with Genesis and his solo albums. It's an honour to have him as a special guest on this album.”

Acceleration Theory is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.