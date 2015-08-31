Kerzner unveils live band

Dave Kerzner has unveiled the seven-piece live band who’ll perform his debut solo album New World.

The lineup features Pink Floyd backing singers Durga and Lorelei McBroom, guitarist Fernando Perdomo, drummer Derek Cintron and multi-instrumentalist Randy McStine, along with Kerzner’s Sound Of Contact bandmate Matt Dorsey.

The mastermind has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the recording of a live DVD at a show in Los Angeles, to be announced soon.

Kerzner, who funded New World the same way, says: “When an independent artist wants to put on a production with star players, fortunately there are creative ways to make it happen, by connecting with fans and offering a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The band will be joined by special guests for their performances on Yes’s Cruise To The Edge seabound festival in November.