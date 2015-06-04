Grohl explains fan letter to MacKaye

Dave Grohl has explained the story behind a fan letter he wrote to Ian MacKaye when he was 14.

The note surfaced last week when the Foo Fighters mainman posted a picture of it, saying: “Look what my hero Ian just found!”

Now he’s told the NME that he was hoping to start a chain reaction that would wind up with his high school band Mission Impossible signing a deal with Dischord Records.

And Grohl adds: “I’m telling you, if the Foos could do a Dischord single, then we could break up – done deal.”

The band continue a UK tour later this month in support of eighth album Sonic Highways:

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium – with Iggy Pop and Royal Blood

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium – with Iggy Pop and Royal Blood

Jun 23: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium – with Honeyblood and Royal Blood

Jun 26: Glastonbury festival

