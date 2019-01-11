Dave Grohl chugs a beer… then falls off the stage

Dave Grohl has fallen off a stage again, but luckily for the Foo Fighters leader, this time he didn’t suffer any lasting damage.

Grohl famously took a tumble during a Foos show at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg back in 2015 which resulted in the vocalist and guitarist breaking his leg.

Upon returning to the venue last summer, Grohl had a bit of fun when he sent out a stuntman to repeat the fall – but at a Foo Fighters show earlier this week at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Grohl suffered another mishap.

He was creeping along in front of the stage curtain during the performance, when he was handed a can of beer. He attempted to drink it without using his hands and then spilled it. The thirsty frontman then grabbed the can, downed it in one, clambered back on stage... and promptly fell off and into the security pit.

However, a red-faced Grohl was helped back up and continued with the show.

Watch fan-filmed video of the moment below.

Foo Fighters will return to Europe this summer for a run of shows which includes a headline slot at Reading and Leeds and they'll also join The Cure in Scotland to headline the Glasgow Summer Sessions in August.