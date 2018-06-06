Watch Dave Grohl fall offstage in Sweden again

Dave Grohl pranked the crowd at the Swedish stadium where he broke his leg in 2015 by sending out a stuntman to repeat his fall.

The Foo Fighters were about to open their show at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on June 5 when a man dressed as Grohl emerged onto the stage and promptly tumbled headlong into the pit. Watch footage of it happening below.

Grohl broke his leg at the same venue in June 2015, when he fell from the during the second song. He finished the show, but subsequently performed sitting on a Game Of Thrones-inspired chair made of guitars that he designed under the influence of medication.