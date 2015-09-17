Trending

Ray Davies curates Kinks compilation

By Louder  

Sunny Afternoon based on soundtrack to acclaimed West End musical

The Kinks’ Ray Davies has curated the tracklist for upcoming compilation album Sunny Afternoon.

Due on October 16, it features the original recordings of every song used in the acclaimed West End musical of the same name, based on the iconic band’s career.

Davies has also added a selection of works he feels to be in context, alongside interview and live session recordings.

Sunny Afternoon has won four Olivier Awards since it debuted last year, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement In Music.

Dave Davies recently admitted the chances of a reunion with brother Ray were receding – but added: “Where there’s life, there’s hope.

SUNNY AFTERNOON TRACKLIST

Disc 1

  1. You Still Want Me
  2. I Gotta Move
  3. Just Can’t Go To Sleep
  4. Denmark Street
  5. A Well Respected Man
  6. Dead End Street
  7. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
  8. You Really Got Me
  9. Set Me Free
  10. Till The End Of The Day
  11. This Strange Effect (BBC Session)
  12. Stop Your Sobbing
  13. This Is Where I Belong
  14. Where Have All The Good Times Gone
  15. All Day And All Of The Night
  16. This Time Tomorrow
  17. Maximum Consumption
  18. Sitting In My Hotel
  19. I Go To Sleep (Demo)
  20. I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  21. Too Much On My Mind
  22. Tired Of Waiting For You
  23. The Moneygoround

Disc 2

  1. Sunny Afternoon
  2. A Rock’n’Roll Fantasy
  3. Days
  4. A Long Way From Home
  5. Waterloo Sunset
  6. Lola
  7. Look A Little On The Sunny Side
  8. Party Line
  9. Who’ll Be The Next In Line
  10. Tell Me Now So I Know (Demo Version)
  11. Starstruck
  12. Victoria
  13. Brainwashed
  14. Powerman
  15. Gotta Be Free
  16. The Way Love Used To Be
  17. Kinks BBC Interviews (1964-1966)
  18. You Really Got Me (BBC Session Track)
  19. Tired Of Waiting For You (BBC Session Track)
  20. Death Of A Clown (BBC Session Track)
  21. BBC Interview
  22. BBC Interview
  23. BBC Interview
  24. Death Of A Clown (BBC Session Track)
  25. WPIX US TV Interview (1965)