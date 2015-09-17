Ray Davies curates Kinks compilation

The Kinks’ Ray Davies has curated the tracklist for upcoming compilation album Sunny Afternoon.

Due on October 16, it features the original recordings of every song used in the acclaimed West End musical of the same name, based on the iconic band’s career.

Davies has also added a selection of works he feels to be in context, alongside interview and live session recordings.

Sunny Afternoon has won four Olivier Awards since it debuted last year, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement In Music.

Dave Davies recently admitted the chances of a reunion with brother Ray were receding – but added: “Where there’s life, there’s hope.

SUNNY AFTERNOON TRACKLIST

Disc 1

You Still Want Me I Gotta Move Just Can’t Go To Sleep Denmark Street A Well Respected Man Dead End Street Dedicated Follower Of Fashion You Really Got Me Set Me Free Till The End Of The Day This Strange Effect (BBC Session) Stop Your Sobbing This Is Where I Belong Where Have All The Good Times Gone All Day And All Of The Night This Time Tomorrow Maximum Consumption Sitting In My Hotel I Go To Sleep (Demo) I’m Not Like Everybody Else Too Much On My Mind Tired Of Waiting For You The Moneygoround

Disc 2