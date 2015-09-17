Bainbridge band list debut shows

Dave Bainbridge will play two shows ahead of next month’s appearance at Summers End in support of his latest album Celestial Fire.

He’s joined in the band of the same name by vocalist Sally Minnear, guitarist Dave Brons and bassist Simon Fitzpatrick, plus drummer and Iona colleague Frank van Essen.

The set will include tracks from Celestial Fire, solo debut Veil Of Gossamer and Iona material.

The band say: “We’ve been working very hard to learning music for what promises to be an amazing series of concerts.”

Celestial Fire is on sale now.

Sep 30: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 01: York Fibbers

Oct 02: Summers End, Chepstow