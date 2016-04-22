Dave Arcari schedules album, EP launches

Dave Arcari has scheduled the release of his album Givers & Takers for August – and he’ll lead it with the launch of an EP called Hellbound Train on June 10.
The four-track title is his first release in three years, with the exception of digital-only track McPherson’s Lament in January.
Arcari says: “I’ve been working on a bunch of new songs for a while, but despite plans to record and release them long before now, things have been so busy on the road there just hasn’t been time – not that I can complain about that!”
He commences a UK tour on June 9, with further European, UK and US dates to be announced.
Dave Arcari Hellbound Train EP tracklist
- Hellbound Train
- Good Moonshine
- Travellin’ Man
- Pearline
- Hellbound Train (radio edit)
Dave Arcari UK tour dates
Jun 09: Aberdeen Tunnels
Jun 10: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s
Jun 11: Glasgow Hug & Pint
Jul 01: Dundee Fat Sam’s
Jul 02: Dundee Clark’s
Jul 12: London Blues Kitchen
Jul 13: Newcastle Cluny
Jul 14: York Fibbers