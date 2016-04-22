Dave Arcari schedules album, EP launches

Dave Arcari has scheduled the release of his album Givers & Takers for August – and he’ll lead it with the launch of an EP called Hellbound Train on June 10.

The four-track title is his first release in three years, with the exception of digital-only track McPherson’s Lament in January.

Arcari says: “I’ve been working on a bunch of new songs for a while, but despite plans to record and release them long before now, things have been so busy on the road there just hasn’t been time – not that I can complain about that!”

He commences a UK tour on June 9, with further European, UK and US dates to be announced.

Dave Arcari Hellbound Train EP tracklist

Hellbound Train

Good Moonshine

Travellin’ Man

Pearline

Hellbound Train (radio edit)

Jun 09: Aberdeen Tunnels

Jun 10: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

Jun 11: Glasgow Hug & Pint

Jul 01: Dundee Fat Sam’s

Jul 02: Dundee Clark’s

Jul 12: London Blues Kitchen

Jul 13: Newcastle Cluny

Jul 14: York Fibbers