Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway share eerie and ominous video for Guns Are Loaded

Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway have released an eerie and ominous-looking video for their new single Guns Are Loaded.

The track features on the band’s most recent album Dictator, which launched last summer, with the glitchy Greg Watermann-directed promo bathed in a reddish/pink glow and includes skulls, a gun-toting demon and other unsettling effects.

Check it out below.

Speaking previously to Metal Hammer about Scars On Broadway, the System Of A Down guitarist said: “I’m not expecting Scars to be as big as System or anything like that.

“I’d just like to see Scars get up on its feet and get some recognition on its own, and I’m ready to put some time into it, whether it be touring or interviews or stuff like that – all of the things that you have to do that I didn’t do the first time around with Scars.

“That’s really where my focus is right now.”

Malakian and Scars On Broadway have a handful of live shows planned in the US in March and will play at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus in May.

Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway US tour dates

Mar 03: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 04: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Mar 06: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Mar 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 17: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH