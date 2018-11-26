Foos, Disturbed, Ghost, Gojira, SOAD and more set for inaugural Sonic Temple festival

The lineup for the very first Sonic Temple music and arts festival has been announced.

It’ll take place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on May 17-18, 2019 – and replaces the popular Rock On The Range event.

Dozens of artists have been confirmed today – and leading the charge are Foo Fighters, Disturbed, System Of A Down, The Cult, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Architects, Pussy Riot and Bad Wolves.

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says: “Although in its inaugural year, Sonic Temple’s pedigree is proven, and its roots are strong. It made total sense for us to be involved.

“One could argue that it was a long time coming. We’ll see you all in Columbus this May.”

Disturbed frontman David Draiman adds: “We are honoured to share the stage with all of our amazingly talented friends and colleagues at the upcoming Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Are You Ready?”

In addition to the live music, SiriusXM will host a comedy and spoken word tent, which will feature a special set by Henry Rollins. Sonic Temple will also boast three stages, a selection of premium food and drink, art instillations and more.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (November 30) at 12noon ET.

See the confirmed lineup so far below.