Pre-order your exclusive The Darkness Dreams On Toast Classic Rock bundles, with limited edition signed vinyl and glow-in-the-dark cassette variants

We've teamed up with The Darkness for two exclusive bundles to celebrate their imminent new album, Dreams On Toast

One of the UK's finest rock exports of the 21st century gear up to release their brand new album next month, as The Darkness unveil eighth studio full-length Dreams On Toast to an unsuspecting world. To celebrate, Classic Rock have teamed up with Lowestoft's finest for two exclusive bundles featuring a limited edition Classic Rock cover variant and special versions of the new album that you won't find anywhere else.

Bundle 1 includes a special Darkness edition of Classic Rock magazine issue #339, on sale March 28, alongside a hand-signed copy of Dreams On Toast on lovely splatter vinyl. Look! It's lovely! Pre-order yours here.

Bundle 2 includes the same edition of Classic Rock magazine, which also features an interview with the band, but with a glow-in-the-dark cassette edition of the album. You may OOOH and AHHH now. Pre-order yours here .

You cannot pick these bundles up anywhere else other than the official Classic Rock store, so jump in and get yours while you can. PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE ARE PRE-ORDERS AND WILL SHIP IN MARCH

