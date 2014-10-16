Dark Fortress reveal Chrysalis

Dark Fortress have released a video for their track Chrysalis.

It’s taken from their seventh studio outing Venereal Dawn which launched in September via Century Media.

The band say: “The video was created by our cover artist Daniel van Nes in collaboration with Sanja Maier-Hasagic, Morean and acclaimed American modern dancer and choreographer Jack Gallagher.

“Our music and lyrics are visually very evocative, so we felt the song calls for an approach that almost feels more like a short movie than a regular metal music video.”

The band head out on a European tour later this week and have announced one UK date. They’ll London’s Underworld on October 20.

Venereal Dawn tracklist