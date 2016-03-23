Danzig release video for Black Sabbath cover

Danzig have released a promo for their take on Black Sabbath’s classic track N.I.B.

It features on Glenn Danzig and co’s covers album Skeletons, which was issued last year via AFM Records.

It’s the first video to feature on the band’s new YouTube channel, with the group promising further clips in the “coming days and weeks.”

Speaking about how he chose which songs to feature on the album, frontman Danzig said: “There’s so many artists that I love: I had to have Elvis and Black Sabbath on there because without those two there’s no Danzig.

“After that I had to think about songs that I could make my own, songs I could bring new dimensions to. These are the artists that made me, so obviously I wanted to do the songs justice.”