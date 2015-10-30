Danny Bryant streams Blood Money

Danny Bryant has released a stream of the title track from his upcoming album Blood Money, featuring a guest appearance by Walter Trout.
The pair first met when Bryant was 13 years old in 1993, Last year he and his wife set up the YouCaring campaign to help with the liver transplant that saved Trout’s life last year.
Bryant also went out on the road with the veteran musician’s backing band to keep them in work while their leader was in hospital.
Trout said at the time: “Besides being one of my dearest friends, Danny is a great artist who’s starting to come into his own. So my band, who depend on a pay cheque, get to work, and I also help to get Danny’s career going. It’s a win-win situation.”
Blood Money is out on January 29 via Jazzhaus and it’s available for pre-order. Bryant launches a UK tour in February.
Blood Money tracklist
- Blood Money
- Master Plan
- Slow Suicide
- Unchained
- On The Rocks
- Sugar Sweet
- Fool’s Game
- Holding All The Cards
- Just Won’t Burn
- Sara Jayne
Danny Bryant UK tour dates
Feb 10: Bilston The Robin 2
Feb 11: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Feb 12: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Feb 13: Elland The Meeting Room
Feb 14: Lincoln Engine Shed
Feb 18: Doncaster The Leopard
Feb 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Feb 20: Corby Raven Hall
Feb 21: Bishop’s Cleeve Tithe Barn
Feb 25: Harpenden Public Halls
Feb 26: Grimsby Old Clee Club
Feb 27: Norwich The Waterfront
Feb 28: Gravesend Leo’s