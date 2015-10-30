Danny Bryant streams Blood Money

Danny Bryant has released a stream of the title track from his upcoming album Blood Money, featuring a guest appearance by Walter Trout.

The pair first met when Bryant was 13 years old in 1993, Last year he and his wife set up the YouCaring campaign to help with the liver transplant that saved Trout’s life last year.

Bryant also went out on the road with the veteran musician’s backing band to keep them in work while their leader was in hospital.

Trout said at the time: “Besides being one of my dearest friends, Danny is a great artist who’s starting to come into his own. So my band, who depend on a pay cheque, get to work, and I also help to get Danny’s career going. It’s a win-win situation.”

Blood Money is out on January 29 via Jazzhaus and it’s available for pre-order. Bryant launches a UK tour in February.

Blood Money tracklist

Blood Money Master Plan Slow Suicide Unchained On The Rocks Sugar Sweet Fool’s Game Holding All The Cards Just Won’t Burn Sara Jayne

Feb 10: Bilston The Robin 2

Feb 11: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Feb 12: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Feb 13: Elland The Meeting Room

Feb 14: Lincoln Engine Shed

Feb 18: Doncaster The Leopard

Feb 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 20: Corby Raven Hall

Feb 21: Bishop’s Cleeve Tithe Barn

Feb 25: Harpenden Public Halls

Feb 26: Grimsby Old Clee Club

Feb 27: Norwich The Waterfront

Feb 28: Gravesend Leo’s