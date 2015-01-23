Danko Jones Fight track chosen as WWE anthem

Danko Jones’ track Gonna Be A Fight Tonight has been chosen as the official anthem for the WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia this weekend.

The song appears on the Canadian outfit’s seventh album Fire Music, due for release next month. It was premiered via TeamRock in November. Mainman Jones said at the time: “Usually I’m nervous about people’s reactions – but for this album I’m only impatient that people start hearing it immediately. I think it’s bangin’!”

The Royal Rumble will be available to view in almost every country in the world via the WWE Network. UK and Ireland details can be found here.

Meanwhile, Danko Jones have confirmed a one-off show at Oslo in Hackney, London, on March 17. Tickets are on sale now, with support to be confirmed in due course.