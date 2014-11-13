Danko Jones come out fighting

Danko Jones have released a video from their 7th studio album Fire Music, due out in February. The album is the follow-up to 2012's Rock and Roll Is Black and Blue .

“Here’s the first taste of our new album Fire Music”, says Danko. “It’s a song called Gonna Be A Fight. Usually I’m nervous about people’s reactions to a new album or song we release but for this album I’m only impatient that people start hearing it immediately. I love this song. Sure, I’m on the song… but I think it’s BANGIN’!”

The video footage was shot aboard the Motorhead Motorboat cruise, which sailed from Miami to Key West and Cozumel in Mexico in September. The band have published a photo gallery celebrating their time on board.

Pre-order Gonna Be A Fight Tonight and Fire Music.

Danko Jones play Oui FM’s Bring The Noise festival in Paris on November 28, and return to the water for the Radio Rock Cruise between Helsinki and Tallin in February.