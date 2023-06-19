Daniel Tompkins announces release of Ruins: Live Experience

TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins has announced that his 2022 live stream Ruins: A Live Experience is now available as an audio release and as a download for the live show film, after it was originally available for a one time only viewing

Tompkins took his second solo album, 2020's Ruins, itself a re-working of Castles, his 2019 solo debut album, out on the road in early 2022 with fellow TesseracT bandmate Amos Williams, Paul Ortiz (Chimp Spanner), Mike Malyan (Monuments) and Pete Skipper (In Colour).

"This whole project was a huge undertaking for me as a solo artist but with the help of my good friends Amos, Mike, Paul and Pete we pulled together such a wonderful show that I will cherish forever," explains Tompkins.

"I never dreamt that I would take Ruins live around the UK, especially during a very unstable time post pandemic! There were so many fans worldwide that were upset they wouldn't be able to travel and catch a show, so having already had the experience of developing a live online show (PORTALS) with TesseracT, I decided to do it myself."

You can watch a live video for the title track below.

Ruins: A Live Experience audio stream.

Get Ruins: A Live Experience film.