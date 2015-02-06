Dani Filth lays down vocals on Cradle album

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has started recording vocals for the band’s upcoming 11th album.

Hammer Of The Witches, the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore And Other Horrors, is scheduled for a June 26 release via Nuclear Blast. The record is being recorded at Grindhouse Studios in the Suffolk countryside.

Filth says: “The album sounds so sick and killer, I am truly excited for people to hear the very spiky fruits of our labour. Now I’m ensconced here for around a month, before Lindsay joins me from Canada to contribute female vocals and with everyone else, to undertake the first video from the album, which is to be filmed at a deserted Air Force base nonetheless.

“More on this and additions to the upcoming summer festival roster, as shit happens. Watch those skies, fellow filthy fuckers.”

In October, Filth revealed the names of seven of the tracks that will appear on Hammer Of The Witches. The band have lined up several summer festivals across mainland Europe, starting at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19.