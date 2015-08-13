Dan Patlansky confirmed for Satriani Euro trek

Joe Satriani has added Dan Patlansky to the whole of the European leg of his 2015 Shockwave Tour.

The South African guitarist had been previously confirmed for Satch’s run of UK appearances in November – and he’ll now play the rest of the dates as the guitar maestro’s special guest.

Patlansky says: “Joe Satriani has been a massive inspiration in my life and to many others. He is the most forward-thinking and most inspirational guitar player of our time and I am extremely honoured and excited to be on the road with him.”

The blues guitarist released his latest album Dear Silence Thieves this year and will also play a one-off show at London’s Borderline on December 5. The gig will feature Aaron Keylock as his special guest.

Patlansky released a video for his track Fetch Your Spade through TeamRock last month, while Satriani launched his Shockwave Supernova album in July.

Oct 09: Budapest Patria Hall, Hungary Oct 11: Sofia National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria Oct 12: Bucharest Sala Polivalenta, Romania Oct 13: Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca, Romania Oct 14: Bratislava Aegon Arena, Slovakia Oct 15: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic Oct 16: Trinec Werk Arena, Czech Republic Oct 18: Warsaw Torwar Arena, Poland Oct 19: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia Oct 20: Helsinki Circus, Finland Oct 25: Munich Circus Krone, Germany Oct 26: Hamburg Laeishalle, Germany Oct 27: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany Oct 28: Stuttgart Theaterhaus, Germany Oct 29: Lausanne Salle Metropole, Switzerland Oct 30: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall, UK Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall, UK Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK Nov 10: London Eventim Apollo, UK

