Damon Johnson praises former Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson

Damon Johnson has heaped praise on former Thin Lizzy axeman Brian Robertson for being a “tremendous and special player.”

The current Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders guitarist says he has spent decades learning his predecessor’s parts, particularly on the 1978 album Live And Dangerous – and he says he’s still left in awe of Robertson’s work.

He says: “Today and everyday, I am saluting the talent and special player that is Brian Robertson. As I am preparing for the upcoming Thin Lizzy dates, which I am privileged and honoured to be a part of, the album that I am referencing the most is Live And Dangerous.”

Johnson continues: “It is inconceivable that Brian was only 21-years-old when these performances were recorded. And after decades of studying and practicing to all the Thin Lizzy albums with the classic lineup of Lynott/Gorham/Downey/Robertson, there are so many moments in Brian’s playing that elude me as to what he was thinking, where on the neck he is playing, and how he is approaching his solos. Case in point – his blistering improv at the end of Are You Ready.

“He’s just a tremendous and special player. Sending love and great respect to you, Brian. Thank you for setting the bar so high.”

Robertson left the band in 1978 and was replaced by Gary Moore. He also had a brief stint in Motorhead, appearing on their 1983 album Another Perfect Day.

Thin Lizzy are performing a string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of their frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.

Thin Lizzy anniversary shows 2016

Jun 17: Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany – with Rainbow

Jun 18: Bietigheim Festplatz, Germany – with Rainbow

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 06: Rejmeyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden – with Ian Haugland

Jan 19-23: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends V Cruise, FL

Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak: 40 years on the run