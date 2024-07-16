Bob Dylan will return to Europe in November for a 28-date extension of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The legendary folk-rock icon will kick off the European leg of the tour at the O2 Universum in Prague in the Czech Republic, while UK dates will begin at Bournemouth's Windsor Hall on November 1. Dylan will close out the trek with no fewer than three performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, nearly 50 years on from his first shows at the historic venue. The tour will also see Dylan return to Edinburgh for his first show in the city since 2009.



Dylan’s stage time for each of these shows will be 7.30pm, with the exception of his shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he will take to the stage at 8pm. The shows are being promoted in partnership with tech firm Yondr, who will prohibit the use of cameras and mobile phones during the performances. Ticket holders' devices will be placed in protective pouches that remain locked while the concert is in progress, although fans will be able to step outside the phone-free zone to access them at any time.

Dylan has recently completed a run of dates on Wilie Nelson's touring Outlaw Music Festival, and the next US leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour kicks off at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA, on July 29. Full dates below.

Tickets for the European shows go on sale on July 19 at 9am.

Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways tour 2024

Jul 29: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 31: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Aug 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 04: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Aug 08: Spokane One Spokane Stadium, WA

Aug 10: Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Sep 07: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 08: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 11: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 12: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 14: Burgettstown Pavilion At Star Lake, PA

Sep 15: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 17: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Oct 04: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 05: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 06: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 08: Erfurt Messehalle, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 11: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 12: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 14: Nuremberg Frankenhalle, Germany

Oct 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 18: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 22: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Oct 24: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Oct 25: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Oct 27: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Oct 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 29: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Bournemouth Bic Windsor Hall, UK

Nov 03: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Nov 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 06: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls, UK

Nov 10: Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls, UK

Nov 12: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 14: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors