Daltrey says music today 'lacks angst'

Roger Daltrey says the current music scene is missing a "sense of angst and purpose."

The Who frontman adds that there hasn’t been a proper musical movement since punk, even though the political landscape right now is primed for a protest scene.

He tells The Mail On Sunday: “Here we are with the world in the state it is in, and we’ve got One Direction. Where are the artists writing with any real sense of angst and purpose?

“There are no movements at the moment. We had mod and then there was punk, but it’s so hard to start a movement now. Unless it’s ISIS.”

Daltrey, 70, also discusses his relationship with guitarist Pete Townshend, who he describes as “a brother.”

Meanwhile, the band’s 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia is to be performed by The London Oriana Choir. The album will be given the full orchestra treatment for a release due out next year.

Townshend joined the choir at London’s AIR Studios to lay down tracks for the release last week. There will also be a live performance of the set, at the Royal Albert Hall on July 5 next year.

The Who will release career-spanning retrospective The Who Hits 50 on November 3. It includes new track Be Lucky.