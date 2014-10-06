The Who release promo for Be Lucky

The Who have released a video for their new track Be Lucky.

The song is set to appear on the band’s upcoming 50th anniversary package, The Who Hits 50, released as a double disc set on November 3.

Be Lucky was recorded during the summer and saw Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey joined in the studio by touring rhythm section Zak Starkey and Pino Palladino. Mick Talbot of the Style Council and Dexys Midnight Runners played keyboards on the song.

All royalties from the new song will go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and Townshend in 2011.

The Who Hits 50 is released just ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary tour, which sees them play nine UK arena dates starting in Glasgow on November 30.

The Who Hits 50 tracklist

Disc 1

Zoot Suit 2. I Can’t Explain 3. Anyway Anyhow Anywhere 4. My Generation 5. Substitute 6. The Kids Are Alright 7. I’m A Boy 8. Happy Jack 9. Boris The Spider 10. Pictures Of Lily 11. The Last Time 12. I Can See For MilesCall Me Lightning 13. Dogs 14. Magic Bus 15. Pinball Wizard 16. I’m Free 17. The Seeker 18. Summertime Blues (live) 19. See Me, Feel Me 20. Won’t Get Fooled Again 21. Let’s See Action 22. Bargain 23. Behind Blue Eyes

Disc 2