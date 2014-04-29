Trending

Curved Air will record again

By News  

But Sonja Kristina says they’ll take time to recover from “volatile” experience of making first album since 1976

Curved Air vocalist Sonja Kristina is certain the band will record a follow-up to North Star, their recently-released first album since 1976.

But she says they’ll take time to recover from the “volatile” experience of making the follow-up to Airbourne, which saw the departure of guitarist Kit Morgan and the return of 1970s member Kirby Gregory.

Kristina tells The Arts Desk: “With Kit leaving just when we started recording and Kirby coming in, we had to re-examine all the ideas, and we had to challenged each other.

“It was quite volatile at times – but we kept coming back to the task and worked through a very stressful year.”

North Star, which was launched last month, includes seven new songs alongside a collection of re-recordings and covers. Kristina reports: “Everyone says the music is right for who we are and that it’s right for the Curved Air name.”

Asked if the band plan to record again she replies: “Not in a hurry. Yes, we will do more recording – but it has to be beautiful.”

Curved Air discuss _North Star _in more detail in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.