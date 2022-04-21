Curved Air bassist Ian Eyre has died aged 70

Ian Eyre, the bass player for Curved Air between 1970 and 1971 has died, aged 70, singer Sonja Kristina has confirmed.

In a short statement on social media, Kristina, who still fronts a version of the prog rockers, confirmed that Eyre passed away last month.

"I am sad to hear that Ian Eyre passed away unexpectedly on March 10 aged 70, Kristina wrote. "I have no other information at present. His funeral is tomorrow at Mortlake Crematorium. RIP Ian… Condolences to his partner Janty and his family."

Eyre, front and centre in the above photo, joined Curved Air in 1970, following an injury to original bassist Rob Martin. Eyre featured on the bands Second Album, which was released in 1971 and also co-wrote the band's biggest hit, Back Street Luv, along with Kristina and violinist Darryl Way. He left the band in 1971, when he was replaced by Mike Gregory.

Little is known of Eyre's endeavours after he left the band, but he did appear on stage with Curved Air at the band's 45th anniversary celebrations in 2016 at the Under The Bridge venue, where he performed Back Street Luv.