Cult Of Luna announce 2022 European / UK headline tour

Swedish post-metallers Cult Of Luna have announced a 2022 tour across Europe and the UK, with Alcest and Svalbard as special guests.

Across February and March, the three bands will be making stops in Copenhagen, Berlin, Krakow, Warsaw, Prague, Vienna, Ljubljana, Lausanne, Stuttgart, Munich, Wiesbaden, Munster, Utrecht, Kortrijk and Paris, before finishing up in London’s Forum for one special show.

The London date will stand as part of Cult Of Luna’s self-curated Beyond The Redshift festival, marking their return to the city for the first time in eight years. Although the line-up is yet to be announced, the festival will feature a “bunch” of their “favourite artists and bands you didn’t know you were a fan of”.

Guitarist/vocalist Johannes Persson says of the tour: “When we walked offstage in Mexico City in early spring of 2020 we had no idea that it would be our last show for almost two years.

“We have since announced one tour and had to move it to the end of 2022. Now, we can finally announce a tour for early next year that will make up for all the lost time. In a way it feels like we need to re-conquer that stage and with Alcest and Svalbard it feels less of a burden. We’re more than grateful that we have such amazing, solid artists to help us retake it.

“As if just going on tour doesn’t feel unreal enough, it still hasn’t sunk in that we are playing the Olympia in Paris. If there’s any such thing as holy ground in music then this venue definitely qualifies into that category.

Discussing the London show at The Forum, Persson continues, “But wait…there’s even more: eight years after our first Beyond The Redshift festival in London, we’re doing it again.

“The line-up is curated by us and we are determined to bring you a bunch of our favourite artists and bands you didn’t know you were a fan of. Bands are being booked as I write this and we’re going to announce the full line-up later this summer. It will be la grande finale of the tour and we hope to see you there.”

Alcest have said in a statement: “We are very pleased to have been invited by Cult of Luna as special guests on their upcoming European tour. Svalbarduk from England will also be on the bill along with us. This is going to be great and we can’t wait to finally see you all again!”

While Svalbard add: “Absolutely delighted to announce that we will be joining Cult of Luna and Alcest on this amazing tour! Can’t believe we are going on tour with two of our biggest musical influences, what a dream come true!

Tickets for the Cult of Luna headline tour go on sale from 9am on June 24 via their website. See the full dates below.

Feb 24: Copenhagen Store Vega, DK

Feb 25: Berlin Huxleys, DE

Feb 26: Krakow Klub Studio, PL

Feb 27: Warsaw Progresja, PL

Feb 28: Prague Roxy, CZ

Mar 01: Vienna Arena, AT

Mar 02: Ljubljana Kino Siska, SI

Mar 03: Lausanne Les Docks, CH

Mar 05: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, DE

Mar 06: Munich Muffathalle, DE

Mar 07: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, DE

Mar 08: Munster Skaters Palace, DE

MAR 09: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Ronda, NL

Mar 10: Kortrijk Depart, BE

Mar 11: Paris Olympia, FR

Mar 12: London The Forum (Beyond the Redshift), UK