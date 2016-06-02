Trending

Crown The Empire to release album Retrograde in July

By Louder  

Watch teaser for Crown The Empire's forthcoming album Retrograde

Crown The Empire will release their album Retrograde on July 22.

The Texas metalcore outfit last reissued their second album The Resistance in October last year. They also released a video for track Cross Our Bones.

Vocalist Andy Leo says: “This album has been an accumulation of ideas, lessons and observations about who we are as a band and how we see the world. It’s taken 5 years for us to grow and really nail down a sound that doesn’t fit the status quo of what people are expecting from us. We’ve reinvented ourselves and we hope you enjoy the ride.”

A teaser, artwork and tracklist for Retrograde can be viewed below. The album can be pre-ordered via Amazon and iTunes.

Crown The Empire Retrograde tracklist

  1. SK-68
  2. Are You Coming With Me?
  3. Zero
  4. Aftermath
  5. Hologram
  6. The Fear Is Real
  7. Lucky Us
  8. Weight of the World
  9. Signs of Life
  10. Oxygen
  11. Kaleidoscope
  12. For Days
  13. Mercury

