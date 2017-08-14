Crowdfunding campaign launched to buy Glenn Danzig’s house

A Los Angeles house owned by Glenn Danzig recently appeared on the market for $1.2 million.

It’s been used as office and storage space since the Misfits man moved out a while ago – with real estate agents Zillow originally looking for someone who would restore the house to its former glory.

It’s now listed as off market but that hasn’t fazed Danzig fan Bobby Steal, who has launched an IndieGoGo fund to help buy the property and keep it in its current state.

Steal says: “Rather than restore it to its ‘glorious past’ as the real estate listing suggests, let’s preserve this place as the gothic shrine that it is.

“Like a punk rock Graceland, the inventor of fiendcore’s former home will serve as a museum of sorts, open to the public for Ghouls’ Night, Halloween parties, weddings held at the Witching Hour, seances filled with Skulls And Daisies, and anything else imaginable.

“Be a part of making this into a Devil’s Plaything for fans, a real life Hollywood Babylon Not Of This World, and a cool place where All Hell Breaks Loose. Join us in staking a claim in this Dominion or donate what you can to help canonise this hallowed ground as the American Nightmare it deserves to be.”

Steal adds: “We the buyers will not live on site. The plan is to leave the exterior intact, renovating the inside for curatorial displays and community use and to hire a staff of minions and monsters to keep the crypt tight.

“It’ll be a scream! What in Green Hell are you waiting for?”

Steal is looking to raise a total of $666,666 and is offering backers a range of incentives including postcards, t-shirts, paint chips from the house and collectable posters.

At the time of writing, six backers have raised a total of $668. Find out more.

Welcome Back: Glenn Danzig

Doyle would drop everything for Misfits tour