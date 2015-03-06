Crosby, Stills & Nash return to UK

Crosby, Stills and Nash will return to the UK for eight shows in September, they’ve confirmed.

The veteran trio will deliver material from across their career as a band, while also debuting new solo tracks from each member.

They say: “Prior to beginning the tour dates in London, the group will be will perform a series of exclusive concerts on board the Cunard’s flagship, Queen Mary 2, during her September 4-11 transatlantic crossing. CSN will also participate in a Q&A session and autograph opportunity for passengers.”

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash joined by guitarist Shane Fontayne, drummer Russ Kunkel, bassist Kevin McCormick, keyboardist James Raymond and organist Todd Caldwell.

Nash recently spoke of his hopes of a reunion with Neil Young, despite a war of words with David Crosby that seemed to have ruined those chances. Nash said: “If we’re not more grown up and if we’re not more realistic about what the true value of our friendship is, it would be very sad to me.”

CSN’s UK shows take place ahead of a wider European tour:

Sep 12: London Eventim Apollo

Sep 13: London Eventim Apollo

Sep 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sep 16: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Sep 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 19: Brighton Centre

Sep 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sep 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena