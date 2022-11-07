Creeper 'decapitate' their frontman on stage, release anthemic new single Ghost Brigade

London spook-punks Creeper have returned with their anthemic new single, Ghost Brigade, released following their newly announced signing with Spinefarm Records and a particularly memorable show at the Camden Roundhouse this past weekend.

The track was first debuted at their sold-out When The Sun Comes headline show at the Roundhouse on November 4, which climaxed with some rather unexpected and gruesome stage theatrics. Amongst those was the rather unsavoury sight of Creeper frontman Will Gould being attacked by a Nos Feratu-esque vampire, before being 'decapitated' and having his severed head paraded around the stage. You can watch some footage of the delightfully shocking moment below.

Ghost Brigade serves as a strong salute to emo overlords My Chemical Romance, featuring harmonising gritty guitars, a fast-paced, fist-pumping rhythm and angsty sing-a-long vocals that ring out the wondrously gothic lyrics 'To say goodbye / to say goodbye to endless night / went and ripped the moon down from the sky' for the track's chorus.

The song is the theatrical rockers' first offering since the arrival of EP American Noir in 2021, which featured singles Midnight and America At Night.

Later this month, Creeper will open for Enter Shikari in Australia, prior to performing together at this year's Slam Dunk festival in the UK. Back in May, the band kicked off an exciting year with a UK tour in support of The Cult and Alice Cooper, which they described as a "dream come true".

Listen to Ghost Brigade below, and check out some footage and a photo from Creeper's theatrical recent London show just below that.

Will losing his head at Creeper in London tonight! 😱😂 End of an era! @creepercultuk pic.twitter.com/OQ1uzj25vuNovember 5, 2022 See more