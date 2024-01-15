Will Creed make new music together? Scott Stapp hopes so

Creed singer Scott Stapp has said he hopes the famed post-grunge band will write new music together now that they’ve reunited.

Stapp discussed the possibility of new music during an appearance on SiriusXM radio show Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk to promote Creed’s impending comeback tour.

“Mark [Tremonti, guitars] and I were together a couple days ago doing something like, some secret thing I can’t share,” Stapp said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

The singer later added, “I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that I think there’s gonna be some writing happening.”

Of what the creative process could be like, Stapp said, “It’s gonna be organic and I think it’s gonna be beautiful, man, if we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think we’re gonna fall right back into once we start playing these songs together and we reconnect with through our relationships, through the songs that we created together.”

He concluded: “I think we’re all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there’s hope for some new music.”

Creed first formed in 1994 and became key players in the American post-grunge movement, scoring monumental chart success with such singles as With Arms Wide Open and Higher. The band imploded in 2004, concurrent to Tremonti, drummer Scott Stapp and bassist Brian Marshall forming another band, Alter Bridge, with vocalist Myles Kennedy.

Creed reunited from 2009 and 2012, and announced another comeback last October.

The band will play their first shows together in 12 years on the upcoming The Summer Of ’99 dates, where they’ll tour the US with support from 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven. Full dates are below and tickets are available now.

Jul 17: Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Jul 19: Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair

