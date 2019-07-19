Scott Stapp has released an album that might make you like him

Scott Stapp - The Space Between The Shadows (Image credit: Scott Stapp) 1. World I Used To Know

2. Name

3. Purpose For Pain

4. Heaven In Me

5. Survivor Side

6. Wake Up Call Side

7. Face Of The Sun Side

8. Red Clouds

9. Gone Too Soon

10. Ready To Love

11. Mary's Crying

12. Last Hallelujah

Long before Chad Kroeger, Creed frontman Scott Stapp was the punch bag for anyone who hated preening, self-regarding, multi-million-selling arena-grunge. The criticism wasn’t unwarranted – Stapp was a grade-A ballbag.

Twenty years on, a combination of fading fame and struggles with addiction seems to have knocked some humility into him. That turmoil shapes this, his third album, which reads like a mea culpa from a man who realises what a pillock he used to be.

What’s even more surprising is just how good The Space Between The Shadows is. There’s little of Stapp’s original band in the on-point modern radio rock of World I Used To Know and Red Clouds, while Face Of The Sun drops in a subtle reference to Amy Winehouse’s Rehab.

It’s unlikely to change the fact that he’s viewed these days as that dude who used to be in some band with the Alter Bridge guys, but it does achieve the impossible and make you actually like Scott Stapp.