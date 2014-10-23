Cream detail 6LP box set

Cream have confirmed details of a career-spanning 6-LP vinyl box set due out next month.

Rock’s first supergroup release Cream: 1966-1972 on November 24 via Universal Music. It includes the band’s four studio and two live sets reissued with reproductions of original artwork on 180-gram heavyweight audiophile vinyl.

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker roared onto the scene in 1966 with Fresh Cream, introducing a sonic hybrid of blues rock, hard rock and burgeoning psychedelic rock with jazz-influenced drumming.

Disreali Gears arrived in late 1967 and was followed nine months later by the double-album Wheels Of Fire, issued at the same time as the group announced plans to break up after a US tour.

Cream played two farewell concerts at Royal Albert Hall in November 1968 to close out their career.

The band’s aptly-titled fourth album, 1969’s Goodbye, signalled the end of an era and was followed by two live releases – 1970’s Live Cream and 1972’s Live Cream Volume II. Both were recorded on tour in America during 1967 and 1968.

Cream reunited to perform at their 1993 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And in 2005, they regrouped again to play four shows at the scene of their 1968 farewell – the Royal Albert Hall – recorded and issued on CD later that year and launched with three dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Despite continued fan interest in a reunion, the band members say it isn’t on the cards.

In 2006, Clapton said: “No. Not for me. We did it and it was fun. But life is too short. I’ve got lots of other things I would rather do, including staying at home with my kids. The thing about that band was that it was all to do with its limits. It was an experiment.”

The same year, Baker pointed to Bruce as the reason, saying: “When he’s Dr Jekyll, he’s fine. It’s when he’s Mr. Hyde that he’s not. And I’m afraid he’s still the same. I tell you this – there won’t ever be any more Cream gigs, because he did Mr Hyde in New York last year.”

Cream: 1966-1972 tracklist

LP1: Fresh Cream (1966)

A1 N.S.U.

A2 Sleepy Time Time

A3 Dreaming

A4 Sweet Wine

A5 Spoonful

B1 Cat’s Squirrel

B2 Four Until Late

B3 Rollin’ And Tumblin’

B4 I’m So Glad

B5 Toad

LP2: Disraeli Gears (1967)

A1 Strange Brew

A2 Sunshine Of Your Love

A3 World Of Pain

A4 Dance The Night Away

A5 Blue Condition

B1 Tales Of Brave Ulysses

B2 SWLABR

B3 We’re Going Wrong

B4 Outside Woman Blues

B5 Take It Back

B6 Mother’s Lament

LP3: Wheels Of Fire (1968)

A1 White Room

A2 Sitting On Top Of The World

A3 Passing The Time

A4 As You Said

B1 Pressed Rat And Warthog

B2 Politician B3 Those Were The Days

B4 Born Under A Bad Sign

B5 Deserted Cities Of The Heart

C1 Crossroads – Live At The Fillmore

C2 Spoonful – Live At The Fillmore

D1 Traintime – Live At The Fillmore

D2 Toad – Live At The Fillmore

LP4: Goodbye (1969)

A1 I’m So Glad

A2 Politician

B1 Sitting On Top Of The World

B2 Badge

B3 Doing That Scrapyard Thing

B4 What A Bringdown

LP5: Live Cream (1970)

A1 N.S.U.

A2 Sleepy Time Time

A3 Lawdy Mama

B1 Sweet Wine

B2 Rollin’ And Tumblin’

LP6: Live Cream Volume II (1972)

A1 Deserted Cities Of The Heart

A2 White Room

A3 Politician

A4 Tales Of Brave Ulysses

B1 Sunshine Of Your Love

B2 Steppin’ Out (Incorrectly listed as Hideaway on original LP pressings)