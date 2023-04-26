Crazy Town members engage in violent altercation over money after disastrous show

Two members of rap rockers Crazy Town – currently touring as Crazy Town X – have lived up to their name by engaging in a bloody fight after a show at The Boathouse in Myrtle Beach, CA.

Frontman Seth Binzer a.k.a. Shifty Shellshock had apparently failed to appear onstage at the show, a date on the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 – which also features Hed PE, Tantric and Adema – but was very much present backstage, trading blows and insults with fellow vocalist Bobby Reeves in what appears to be an argument over money.

During the show, Reeves had expressed his frustration about Shellshock's no-show, leading to the angry exchanges backstage, where threats were made and racial slurs used, as the pair argued over the band's performance fee and who was entitled to it.

In the course of the argument, his face already covered in blood, Reeves sucker-punches Shellshock, and more blows are traded before the pair are finally separated. Throughout the altercation, Shellshock professes his love for Reeves but continues to demand payment.

A video of the fracas is embedded below, although the violent nature of the confrontation means that the footage may be inappropriate for some viewers, and the clip can only be watched by clicking through to YouTube.

Reeves has since posted a video to social media (opens in new tab) where he reveals the damage to his face and says, "It's all over the internet about my scuffle with Shifty. He's my brother and sometimes things happen but it's all good... love (I never had his money, so it was a mistake, that's all). Love ya like a brother Shifty!"

The next date of the Crazy Town X tour is scheduled for this evening (April 26) at The Vixen in McHenry, IL.