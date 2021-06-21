Crank it for less with $125 off the bone-rattling JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker this Prime Day

Sure, 2021 hasn't been much better than 2020, but the fun is starting to resume, gigs are back on the calendar and we're allowed to be in the same room as people we don't live with again. That means that partying is back on the agenda, and you're going to need a speaker that will fill every last inch of your house. Nothing packs more punch than the monolithic JBL Boombox. Right now, For just under 275 bones at Amazon you can grab one of the fullest-sounding, most durable speakers on the market. That's a hearty $125 discount.

When it comes to audio gear, we don’t recommend products lightly, but this one is easy to love considering it’s one of the top picks in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers .

JBL Boombox: was $399.95, now $274.95, save $125

At about 5kg this speaker is light, but delivers oodles of power. The Boombox itself contains two subwoofers and delivers an output of 30 Watts, both key to delivering its deep bass range and “monstrous” sound, as JBL puts it, at a very loud volume. This deal is available in the Squad Camo, Green or Black finish options.View Deal

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, most are prized for their small size, portability and – if you’re lucky – decent sound quality. The JBL Boombox, on the other hand, has been made with sheer grunt in mind. Despite coming in around 5kg – which is admittedly weighty for a Bluetooth speaker – this unique-looking unit can pump out some seriously window-shaking volume.

The Boombox contains two subwoofers – yes, two – meaning it delivers monstrously deep bass sounds. We also like the fact it’s IPX7 waterproof rated, so is ideal for trips to the beach or local park. If you already own any JBL speakers then you can chain them together to spread the sound even further too, which is neat. The JBL Boombox also packs in a huge battery which promises up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and can even give your phone a quick boost if you’re running low. You may or may not like the aesthetics, but there’s no doubting the Boombox’s ability to light up large parties.

Party on not, there should always be space on the shelf for a great quality Bluetooth speaker, whether it's for a family rock marathon, or a mosh pit for one. But if the Boombox is a bit rich for your blood, JBL's smaller Xtreme 2 speaker is also on sale right at Amazon.