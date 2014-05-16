Craig Goldy pens songs in memory of Ronnie James Dio

Former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy pays tribute to the late Ronnie James Dio with two new songs released in his honour.

On the fourth anniversary of Dio’s death, Goldy releases Hole In My Heart and Dark Rainbow via his website.

Ronnie James Dio – who sang with Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell and Rainbow as well as his own project Dio – died in 2010 of stomach cancer.

On the new songs, Goldy says: “This is my own personal tribute to my mentor, friend, bandmate, family member and often father and brother figure, Mr Ronnie James Dio.

“I mentioned at his public memorial service that when I do some original material next that I will use what I have learned from him over the years in such a way that I could only hope to make him proud.

“When Wendy Dio, Ronnie’s wife and manager, heard these two songs, the first thing she said was, ‘Wow, Ronnie would be proud of you.’ This is meant also as a means of being therapeutic for those who still miss Ronnie as much as I do.”

Goldy says Hole In My Heart is about Dio’s passing, from the perspective of the fans and adds that Dark Rainbow describes the hole that Dio’s death left behind.

