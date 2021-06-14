Courtney Love re-opens old feuds with ‘jack asses’ Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor

Courtney Love has hit out at former ‘frenemies’ Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor, referring to the pair as “clowns“ and “Jack asses” and accusing them of a “soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse.“

In social media posts since deleted from her account, Love wrote “I’ve had enough of this 💩 from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband's death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I'm an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years.”

Accompanying her message, Love posted a screenshot from the video for Nine Inch Nails’ Starfuckers, a song long believed to have been written about Marilyn Manson and Love. She also made reference to the often fractious and contentious issue of Nirvana’s finances in the years since her late husband Kurt Cobain”s tragic passing, claiming that she intended to revoke a previous agreement made with Dave Grohl and former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

Though Love has often been in bitter dispute with Grohl and Novoselic, the trio made up very publicly during Nirvana’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, so this latest spat comes as a surprise.

Love’s full post read:

“Here's a few receipts from some mega aggressions I've had to deal with, make myself small for, stop righteous lawsuits over, ('we are not doormats,' my sponsor always quotes to me) due to male privilege in all its vile toxicity.

"When Sharon Stone was asked if she had any #metoo's, she just laughed. We only get 1 right?

"I've had enough of this 💩 from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband's death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I'm an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years.

"Three months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just fucking signed it. But it's a lie. So I'm unsigning it.

"Because it's nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt's death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt's fortune and Kurt's goodwill. 27! Years!!! I've had enough.

"I'm over being made small. And being 'forced' to 'just drop it' when it affects every generation of my descendants. Nicest guy in Rock? No.

"As for [Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent] Reznor, At least? HE'S talented but still a creep. I've never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo's because I'm saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they're darn close.

"#fuckoff Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future.

"Sexually, spiritually, financially... #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. 💩💩💩🙏#blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I'm cramming as much into every song as I can. ☸️🍄🩰 Nam myoho renge kyo. 'We are not doormats'"

There has been no comment from the Foo Fighters or Nine Inch Nails camps in regards to the since-deleted post.

(Image credit: Courtney Love Instagram)

(Image credit: Courtney Love Instagram)