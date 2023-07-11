Corey Taylor announces UK/Europe tour dates, shares intense new single Post Traumatic Blues

Corey Taylor has shared the second single from his forthcoming second solo album, CMF2. Post Traumatic Blues follows on from lead-off single Beyond, released back in May, and is described by Slipknot's frontman as "my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD."



"Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness," he explains, "that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them."

Listen to the song below:

Taylor has also announced a series of solo shows for November. The dates are:

Nov 08: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Civic, UK

Nov 11: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 12: GlasgowO2 Academy, UK

Nov 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 19: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands



CMF2 is scheduled for release on September 15, via Decibel Cooper/BMG.

Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, Taylor said, “The worry now is, when people hear CMF2 they’re gonna go, ‘Well what isn’t a solo song?’ The breadth of it is so wide now, because we’ve touched on so much shit. There’s super-heavy riffy stuff, hardcore punk, a piano song that could have been on [1987 U2 album] The Joshua Tree – I give no fucks. We’re challenging people – and nobody does that now. Everything’s a fuckin’ dial tone, with the rare exception of, like, 10% of bands out there. If you’re not challenging your listeners, you might as well be flipping burgers.”



Taylor has also announced a special album event for UK fans.

On Monday August 7, the singer will be at Kingston's Prizm for a special 'An Evening With...' event, held in association with Banquet Records. The event will include an interview with Taylor, hosted by Kerrang! Radio's Sophie K, an audience Q&A plus "a few more surprises yet to be revealed."



Tickets for the event are limited and available from 11am today, July 11. Full details here.