Corey Taylor to appear on Comic Relief YouTube channel

Slipknot man Corey Taylor is to appear on the Comic Relief YouTube Channel in the early hours of Saturday morning (UK time).

Taylor has been lined up to appear on a 20 hour live charity broadcast this weekend organised by the No Such Thing As A Fish podcast team behind BBC Two’s comedy/quiz show QI.

Friday's broadcast will run from 3.30pm GMT on Friday 12, with Taylor due to appear for 35mins at 2.40am UK time Saturday (Friday 6.40pm Pacific, 9.40pm Eastern).

Taylor previously appeared on QI in November 2016, joining Ross Noble, Aisling Bea, Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to discuss all things weird and wonderful beginning with the letter 'N'.

Other guests due to appear on this weekend's livestream include Michael Palin, Sally Phillips, Tim Minchin, Rhys Darby, Shappi Khorsandi, John Lloyd, Richard Osman, Sue Perkins, Ian Hislop, Eddie Izzard, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Gemma Whelan, Stephen Fry, and Comic Relief co-founder, Richard Curtis.

"35 years of Comic Relief is an extraordinary feat to pull off," says Curtis. "I’m nervous to be part of such a clever line-up and will spend the next week dusting off my Comic Relief trivia. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I hope will help raise lots of money for Red Nose Day along the way."

Donations made to Red Nose Day during the 20 hour marathon will help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse, and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the UK and around the world.

Donate to Comic Relief.