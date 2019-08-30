Corey Taylor on Trump: It's going to take us 20 years to undo half the s*** he's done

It’s no secret that Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor is not a fan of US President Donald Trump.

He dedicated large chunks of his 2017 book America 51 to lambasting Trump and previously told Rolling Stone: “It is embarrassing that he is the ‘leader of the free world’. I will never give him the qualification for that shit. He can’t go away fast enough."

Now, in a new interview with The Fader, Taylor has once again stuck the boot into Trump – and the people who voted for him in the presidential elections in 2016.

Taylor says: “I had to start my book America 51 over twice because of what happened. I could not believe that people would vote for a fucking moron like him. That's what insults me the most.

“You can paint him as racist, or egotistical, or a tyrant, or all of this shit: He's a moron, and the people who voted for him? Fucking morons too. It doesn't matter why they voted for him, whether they are racist, or they want money.

“They've done more to set us back even further globally than anything I've ever seen in my lifetime – and that's coming from somebody who wrote a whole song about George W. Bush! This guy, it's going to take us 20 years to fucking undo half the shit that he's done.”

Taylor adds: “Honestly, I come at it from a fan standpoint. Most of our fans are of colour, are from different countries, speak different languages, love different people.

“I don't want my fans getting killed. I don't want my kids getting killed.

“And the worst thing is that it has emboldened racism. And people can talk that and fight me on that all they want. I called it in my book. I'm seeing it now. Why do you think that in All Out Life I said, ‘I’m tired of being right about everything that I've said’? It’s because I am. It sucks.”

Earlier this week, Taylor talked more about his solo album, which he's hoping to turn his attention to in 2021, saying it could feature “styles that maybe I haven't got to do with Slipknot and Stone Sour.”

Slipknot are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth and recently announced details of their 2020 UK and European tour which will see them play 28 shows throughout January and February.