Corey Taylor on solo album: “I’m going to dabble in a little bit of everything”

Last week, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said he hoped to start work on a solo album in the future.

He’s set his sights on 2021 and reported that he’d already started pulling a band together for the project, which should commence following Slipknot’s touring cycle in support of the new album We Are Not Your Kind.

In the interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Taylor also gives an indication of what it could sound like, saying (via Blabbermouth): “I’m going to dabble in a little bit of everything. It'll have everything that I'm known for and more, let's put it that way.”

He adds: “The thing that I've always loved is when I go out and do those solo cover shows. People are always surprised by the songs I pull out of my ass to play.

“That’s kind of what this album will be – me writing all of the styles that maybe I haven't got to do with Slipknot and Stone Sour and just going for it. Just rolling the dice and being, like, ‘You know what? I'm going to put my money where my mouth is and just see what happens.'"

Taylor also says he’s planning on inviting a number of guest musicians to contribute to the record.

Earlier this week, Taylor touched upon Slipknot’s unreleased material from 2008’s All Hope Is Gone sessions, saying that the tracks he, Jim Root, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Sid Wilson recorded had “more of a Radiohead vibe.”

Slipknot are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth and recently announced details of their 2020 UK and European tour which will see them play 28 shows throughout January and February.