Corey Taylor has a new solo collection coming this month

Last month Corey Taylor suggested that his social media followers might wish to “hold on to your butts” as he had “Big Shit Coming.” Slipknot’s forthcoming seventh album we already knew about, obviously, but the singer has now revealed that he has a new solo collection coming imminently too.

The album will collate B-side acoustic recordings and cover versions recorded during the studio sessions for Taylor’s debut solo CMFT, which was released in 2020, and will be introduced, on February 11, by his solo band’s cover of On The Dark Side by John Caffery & the Beaver Brown Band, which he describes as “one of the best rock tunes ever.”

Speaking with US metal media personality Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show, Talylor says, “The CMFT B-sides will come out February 25th. It’ll be available everywhere. We’re really stoked on that.”

Taylor also told Trunk that Slipknot’s new album is currently being mixed, and that a new single will preface the album release, “hopefully three months from now.”

"The artwork's done,” he tells Trunk. “We just came up with the title.”

"It's really killer, man," he continued. "It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3. It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."



Slipknot recently unveiled dates for a Knotfest Roadshow tour of the US and Canada to begin in mid-March.

Split into two legs, March 16 through to April 17, and then May 18 through to June 18, the tour will feature support from In This Moment and Jinjer on the first set of dates, and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on the second leg.